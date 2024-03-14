Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to peace – Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan and Armenia are closer to peace than ever, President Ilham Aliyev said. "Now we are closer to peace with Armenia than ever. The world has never been so close in the history of the independence of the South Caucasus. This is the result of the Second Karabakh War. This is the result of the anti-terrorist operation that we carried out in less than 24 hours last September, ending separatism once and for all and restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," Aliyev said, speaking at the 11th Global Baku Forum today.
In his opinion, Azerbaijan's experience can be used "as a model for resolving intractable conflicts." It is important that this happens while respecting the principle of the supremacy of international law," Aliyev continued.
Azerbaijan is ready to continue the peace process. "Meetings at the level of foreign ministers of both countries have resumed, and now we think that peace is possible. That's what we want. The time has come to put an end to military operations in the region," the President of Azerbaijan stressed.
