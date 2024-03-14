Another batch of weapons was found in Khankendi
On March 13, during police actions in the city of Khankendi, 25 submachine guns of various types, one machine gun, three pistols, 11 grenades, 7,575 rounds of various calibers and other ammunition were found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
15 March 2024, 12:45
