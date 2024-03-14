Khadija Ismayilova refused to testify

“Toplum TV” editor-in-chief Khadija Ismayilova spent almost 3 hours at the Baku Police Department, where she was summoned for questioning on March 14. After leaving, she told reporters that she had been interrogated by investigator Alibala Hajiyev. "During the interrogation, we argued on procedural issues. Therefore, everything has been delayed somewhat," Ismayilova said. She said she refused to testify.

"Because the Article 66 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan (no one can be forced to testify against himself) and the Article 227 of the Code of Criminal Procedure gives me such a right. I'm not sure that the testimony won't be used against you later. Feeling the bias of the investigative authorities, I used my constitutional right," Ismayilova said. She noted that she had not been told anything about the possibility of a repeat call.