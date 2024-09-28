Azerbaijan and Indonesia Sign Agreement on Visa-Free Travel for Holders of Diplomatic Passports
Azerbaijan and Indonesia have agreed on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. The relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Retno Marsudi, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the discussion, the parties emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries within the frameworks of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other international organizations. They also highlighted the significance of enhancing ties in various fields, including the economy, transportation, and tourism.
