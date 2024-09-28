Arms Cache Discovered in Saray
Arms Cache Discovered in Saray
An arms cache has been discovered in the village of Saray in the Absheron district, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES). A mobile demining team from the Special Risk Rescue Service of the MES was dispatched to the site. During the inspection, in collaboration with law enforcement officers, two operational Makarov pistols, two hunting rifles, four F-1 hand grenades, seven RGD-5 hand grenades, ten UZRG-2 explosives, 69 small-caliber rounds (7x62 mm), 17 small-caliber rounds (9x19 mm), nine OG-7V fragmentation grenades, and eleven OG-7PM grenades were found. The munitions were confiscated and removed from the area by MES specialists.
-
-
- Politics
- 28 September 2024 12:05
Social
-
- 28 September 2024, 13:50
On Sunday, September 29, cloudy weather mostly without precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, along with a prevailing northeast wind. Nighttime temperatures will range from 14 to 18°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to reach 22 to 26°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan.
-
- 27 September 2024, 23:48
With Baku poised to take center stage as the host city for COP29, the embassies of the Nordic countries have launched the initiative “NORDIC TALKS: The Nordic Green Model” in collaboration with the local platform Kitabistan. The project, led by the embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, aims to share the successful experiences of the Nordic countries in transitioning to renewable energy and addressing climate change. Supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers, the initiative highlights the Nordic approach as a model for sustainable development.
-
- 27 September 2024, 14:41
September 27 is commemorated as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan. On that day, the 44-day Second Karabakh War began. The Azerbaijani Government stated that as a result of this war and the one-day military operation that followed, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country were ensured.
-
- 27 September 2024, 13:54
On Saturday, 28 September in Baku and Apsheron peninsula a variable cloudiness, mainly without precipitation is expected. North-east wind will prevail. Air temperature will be 15-19° at night and 22-26° during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.
Leave a review