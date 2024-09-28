Arms Cache Discovered in Saray

An arms cache has been discovered in the village of Saray in the Absheron district, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES). A mobile demining team from the Special Risk Rescue Service of the MES was dispatched to the site. During the inspection, in collaboration with law enforcement officers, two operational Makarov pistols, two hunting rifles, four F-1 hand grenades, seven RGD-5 hand grenades, ten UZRG-2 explosives, 69 small-caliber rounds (7x62 mm), 17 small-caliber rounds (9x19 mm), nine OG-7V fragmentation grenades, and eleven OG-7PM grenades were found. The munitions were confiscated and removed from the area by MES specialists.