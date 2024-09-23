Azerbaijan and Iran discuss bilateral legal issues
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh discussed bilateral legal issues with the head of the international legal department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyyid Ali Mousavi.
A statement on this issue was circulated by the press service of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission.
‘Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh met with Seyid Ali Mousavi, head of the international legal affairs department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country, and held discussions on bilateral legal issues,’ the Embassy's social network account said.
It worth noting that pro-government media of Azerbaijan recently circulated reports that the sentence against the person who committed an armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in January 2023 has not yet been executed in Iran and this causes Baku's dissatisfaction.
