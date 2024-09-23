Azerbaijan and Iran discuss bilateral legal issues

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh discussed bilateral legal issues with the head of the international legal department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyyid Ali Mousavi.

A statement on this issue was circulated by the press service of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission.

It worth noting that pro-government media of Azerbaijan recently circulated reports that the sentence against the person who committed an armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in January 2023 has not yet been executed in Iran and this causes Baku's dissatisfaction.