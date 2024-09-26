Azerbaijan and Israel Sign Memorandum of Cooperation in Firearms Sector

Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, particularly in the defense industry. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, announced this on his X platform account. "AS Holdings and its subsidiary Ari Arms - a global company specializing in the production and development of light weapons to NATO standards - today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Azersilah, a state company under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

This valuable partnership strengthens the ties between the countries, fostering joint development and efforts to enhance independence and national security," the ambassador wrote. It is worth noting that the document was signed during the ongoing international defense exhibition ADEX in Baku.