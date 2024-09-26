Azerbaijan and Israel Sign Memorandum of Cooperation in Firearms Sector
Azerbaijan and Israel Sign Memorandum of Cooperation in Firearms Sector
Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, particularly in the defense industry. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, announced this on his X platform account. "AS Holdings and its subsidiary Ari Arms - a global company specializing in the production and development of light weapons to NATO standards - today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Azersilah, a state company under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.
This valuable partnership strengthens the ties between the countries, fostering joint development and efforts to enhance independence and national security," the ambassador wrote. It is worth noting that the document was signed during the ongoing international defense exhibition ADEX in Baku.
Politics
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blniken is currently hosting Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, just a few blocks from the UN headquarters, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 26 September 2024, 19:44
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) on September 26.
-
- 26 September 2024, 19:22
Aygun Gumbatova, the wife of PFPA (Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan) member Aghyal Gumbatov, who was convicted on charges of causing harm to a citizen's health, reached out to the Turan agency with a statement about her family's distress.
-
- 26 September 2024, 17:55
Today, the trial of paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, he stated that he is a first-group disabled person but still has not been assigned a social worker for assistance. The judge noted that while the law does not require a social worker to be assigned to an inmate, he would appeal to the leadership of the pretrial detention facility "on humanitarian grounds."
Leave a review