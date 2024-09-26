USA to Allocate Additional $8 Billion for Ukraine's Defense Needs

The U.S. administration will allocate nearly $8 billion for Ukraine's defense needs, President Biden announced on Thursday before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a statement on the White House website, $5.5 billion will be directed towards supplying Ukraine with American military equipment from Pentagon stockpiles and replenishing those stockpiles with new equipment. An additional $2.4 billion will be used for supplying military equipment to Kyiv, including new air defense systems (such as the “Patriot” system), drones, and air-to-ground missiles.

To enhance Ukraine's long-range capabilities, Biden has decided to supply Ukraine with JSOW air-launched cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 110 km. The funds will also be directed towards strengthening Ukraine's military industry. Additionally, Biden ordered the expansion of training programs for Ukrainian pilots on flying F-16 fighter jets, with 18 more pilots set to participate in the program next year.