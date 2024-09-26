Heydar Aliyev Jr. participated in the high-level economic meeting for the first time (updated)

Heydar Aliyev, the 27-year-old son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, attended a high-level meeting on economic issues for the first time on Thursday, September 26, marking a significant public appearance. Sitting next to his mother, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev's presence at the meeting raised questions about his growing involvement in state affairs.

Although no official statement regarding his position was made, some reports suggest that Heydar Aliyev holds a certain position in the Ministry of Economy. The lack of formal confirmation has fueled speculation about his future in the political and economic life of Azerbaijan.

Heydar Aliyev is a graduate of ADA University in Baku, a prestigious institution known for producing many of the country's leading diplomats and public servants. His presence at Thursday’s meeting comes amid increasing visibility at both governmental and public events, drawing attention to his potential future role in Azerbaijan’s leadership.

His father, President Ilham Aliyev, began his career in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, serving as vice president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). Since then, Ilham Aliyev has remained at the center of Azerbaijan’s political scene, guiding the country through economic modernization and navigating complex regional geopolitics.

In January 2024, Heydar Aliyev made headlines when he joined his father in welcoming President of the United Arab Emirates, Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during an official state visit. The meeting, attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, became one of Heydar Aliyev's most prominent appearances on the international stage.

He also accompanied President Ilham Aliyev to a series of military events, including a visit to the Azerbaijani Air Force facilities in February this year, where they observed flights of the newly acquired Akinci attack UAVs. The father and son recently took part in the opening ceremony of Karabakh University in Khankendi, further demonstrating Heydar Aliyev's growing involvement in important state affairs.

As Heydar Aliyev continues to participate in high-profile events, questions remain about his future trajectory in Azerbaijani politics, with observers closely watching for any signs of an expanded role in the country's governance.