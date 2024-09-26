Famil Khalilov Exposes Charges Against Him

Today, the trial of paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, he stated that he is a first-group disabled person but still has not been assigned a social worker for assistance. The judge noted that while the law does not require a social worker to be assigned to an inmate, he would appeal to the leadership of the pretrial detention facility "on humanitarian grounds."

Khalilov further declared that he does not recognize himself as guilty and that the charges against him are fabricated. The case states that he was arrested on the street, while Khalilov pointed out that the police took him from his home. He emphasized that he has never been on the street mentioned in the case materials and that he has not left his home since his deportation from Sweden.

The search of his home was conducted without a court order. Khalilov was dragged to the second floor of his house, where something white was allegedly seized from a cabinet and labeled as drugs. However, the police report claims that the drugs were found in the pocket of his shorts.

"Since 2005, the pockets of my shorts and pants have been sewn shut," Khalilov stated. When the judge inquired about the reasons for this, Khalilov explained that he doesn't need pockets because his arms are paralyzed, making it physically impossible for him to put anything anywhere.

The case materials indicate that Khalilov did not sign documents at the police station. He explained this by stating that he is physically unable to sign and has transferred the right to sign to his mother and wife. In response to questions from his lawyers, he clarified that he writes on social media using his toes, and his posts have contained criticism of the authorities.

Khalilov also said that he continues his hunger strike in protest against his unfounded criminal prosecution.

The next court hearing is scheduled for October 24.

Khalilov, who was detained on May 2, faces charges under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (production, transportation, and possession of drugs in large quantities with the intent to sell). He has been remanded in custody for four months. This article carries a potential prison sentence of 5 to 12 years; however, the true reason for his arrest appears to be his criticism of the government on social media.