Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Sign Military Cooperation Plan
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Sign Military Cooperation Plan
On Tuesday in Baku, the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov, who arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX."
During the meeting, the prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were discussed, along with an exchange of views on several other issues. At the conclusion of the meeting, a Memorandum was also signed between the national defense universities of both countries.
-
-
- Politics
- 24 September 2024 17:39
Politics
-
- 25 September 2024, 17:52
The health condition of Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the board of the Platform III Republic and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, has deteriorated in Baku's Detention Center -1, where he is detained in connection with the “Toplum TV” case, his wife, Gunel Manafli said.
-
- 25 September 2024, 16:54
On Wednesday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the proceedings in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev. During the session, Hajiyev submitted a written motion to disqualify prosecutor Eldar Hamza, citing violations of the Criminal Procedure Code. He argued that the prosecutor had asked a witness questions based on evidence not yet reviewed in court.
-
- 25 September 2024, 16:34
On September 25, Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva met with Mark Libby, the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan. According to the ombudsman's office, Aliyeva informed the ambassador about her activities in protecting human rights and freedoms.
-
- 25 September 2024, 16:07
The Biden administration has rescinded an invitation for a reception for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, according to high-ranking sources cited by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Leave a review