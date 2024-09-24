Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Sign Military Cooperation Plan

On Tuesday in Baku, the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov, who arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX."

During the meeting, the prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were discussed, along with an exchange of views on several other issues. At the conclusion of the meeting, a Memorandum was also signed between the national defense universities of both countries.