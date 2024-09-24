Court Refuses to Review Lawyer's Complaint Against State Security Service
On Tuesday, the Sabail District Court declined to accept the complaint filed by lawyer Fariz Namazly against the Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS). According to Namazly, the complaint was submitted following his de facto detention on the evening of August 31 after work hours.
"I was detained in the evening while I was off duty. They confiscated my mobile phone and told me I had to go with them. I was taken to the SSS and interrogated as a witness in a case. I only learned the reasons for my summons at the SSS. This was effectively a detention. According to the law, the Attorney General and the Bar Association should have been notified in advance about the detention of a lawyer, which did not happen," Namazly stated. However, the court rejected the complaint, deeming it "not subject to review under judicial oversight."
Namazly plans to file an appeal. He did not specify the case in which he was questioned, noting that it was unrelated to the case he is defending. He emphasized that the Bar Association has not responded to the unlawful detention of a lawyer. Fariz Namazly is known as a human rights lawyer who has defended many individuals recognized by human rights organizations as political prisoners.
