Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov received Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabia on Wednesday. The meeting served as a platform for discussing ways to expand economic cooperation, especially in the field of tourism and investment.

Jabbarov, in a statement on Platform X, expressed satisfaction with the progress of relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. Stressing the mutual desire to strengthen economic ties, the two ministers explored opportunities for joint ventures that would benefit both nations.

Central to the discussions was the potential for joint initiatives in tourism, an area of increasing importance for both countries. The Ministry of Hajj of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, responsible for managing pilgrimage-related affairs, has significant experience in organizing and promoting religious tourism, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. Azerbaijan's efforts to simplify visa procedures for Saudi citizens have already contributed to the growth of tourist exchanges between the two countries, which was recognized by Minister Al Rabia.

Conversely, Saudi Arabia reciprocated by simplifying visa procedures for Azerbaijani citizens, emphasizing its commitment to promoting interpersonal exchanges and tourist flows.

The importance of these bilateral contacts was highlighted by the recent audience given by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Minister Al-Rabia. During the meeting, President Aliyev expressed gratitude for the expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in various sectors. It is noteworthy that he highly appreciated the principled position of Saudi Arabia on refusing to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia during its occupation of Azerbaijani territories — a confirmation of solidarity in the Islamic world.

President Aliyev's recognition of Saudi Arabia's support resonates in Azerbaijan, where it is seen as evidence of the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood shared by the two peoples. The principled position taken by Saudi Arabia, along with Turkey and Pakistan, is in line with Azerbaijan's aspirations for justice and solidarity among Islamic nations.