"We have no plans to attack Armenia" – Ilham Aliyev
During a recent meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich, at the initiative of Chancellor Scholz, issues of activating the peace process were discussed. Therefore, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is taking place in Berlin today, the Head of state Ilham Aliyev said , receiving a delegation of German businessmen. According to him, "Germany is neutral in the peace process, unlike France, which pours oil on the fire and supplies Armenia with lethal weapons," Aliyev said.
He further accused the European Union of double standards and bias. "We were disappointed by Joseph Borrel's inadequate statements, which do not reflect reality. Azerbaijan considers these statements as a veiled threat against us," Aliyev said. He rejected Borrel's claims that Azerbaijan was going to attack Armenia.
"We have no such plans. These are Mr. Macron's insinuations. All this is part of France's anti-Azerbaijani policy based on the demonization of our country in connection with Azerbaijan's alleged preparation for an attack on Armenia," Aliyev continued.
Referring to the latest incident on the border, Aliyev stressed that it was a response to the injury of the Azerbaijani military. Due to the biased attitude, many in Azerbaijan consider the Islamic religion as a way out, Aliyev said.
28 February 2024 16:50
