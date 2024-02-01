    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(7 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Azerbaijan and Serbia sign plan for bilateral military cooperation
Azerbaijan and Serbia sign plan for bilateral military cooperation

Azerbaijan and Serbia sign plan for bilateral military cooperation

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan and Serbia sign plan for bilateral military cooperation

Bilateral talks on military cooperation were held in Baku with the participation of representatives of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia.

This is stated in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the current state and prospects for the development of relations between the military departments of the two countries were discussed, and a thorough exchange of views was held on topics of mutual interest.

Following the talks between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2024 was signed.

Leave a review

Politics

  • U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle Politics
    • 2 February 2024, 12:16

    U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle

    The United States on Thursday reacted to the recent reshuffle in the Georgian government.  "We’re obviously aware of the formation of a new government and the discussions coming up in parliament," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent.

    Read more
  • Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Politics
    • 2 February 2024, 12:15

    Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

    The State Department said on Thursday it's aware of the extension of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva's detention in Russia and remains 'deeply concerned' about this matter, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 2 February 2024, 11:56

    "Abzas Media" to be published by new team from abroad

    In connection with the arrest of the management and journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media", the media outlet's work will be continued by a new team of journalists from Europe. "Over the past three months, the management and the entire editorial staff of "Abzas Media" have been arrested on charges of 'smuggling'. Those who cooperated with us have been subjected to pressures, blocking of bank accounts and ban on leaving the country," reads a statement on "Abzas Media"s Facebook page.

    Read more
  • ‘Collective Effort’: U.S. 'Welcomes' EU’s €50 Billion Ukraine Package Politics
    • 2 February 2024, 11:21

    ‘Collective Effort’: U.S. 'Welcomes' EU’s €50 Billion Ukraine Package

    The United States on Thursday 'welcomed' the EU leaders' deal to provide $54 billion in aid to Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s aggression, the State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Millers told TURAN's Washington correspondent.

    Read more

Hakimiyyət mediasının “casus” axtarışı, gündəmdə olan hadisələr...- Akif Qurbanov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line