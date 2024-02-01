Azerbaijan and Serbia sign plan for bilateral military cooperation
Bilateral talks on military cooperation were held in Baku with the participation of representatives of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia.
This is stated in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the current state and prospects for the development of relations between the military departments of the two countries were discussed, and a thorough exchange of views was held on topics of mutual interest.
Following the talks between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2024 was signed.
