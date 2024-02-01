Nazim Beydemirli's arrest extended for two months

On 31 January, the term of arrest of former MP and businessman Nazim Beydemirli was extended for another two months. This was reported by his relatives.

The defence considers the court decision unreasonable and intends to appeal against it.

* N. Beydemirli was detained on 4 July by the Main Department for Combating Organised Crime of the Interior Ministry on charges under Article 182.2.4 (extortion by threats with the purpose of seizing property) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The next day, the court arrested him for four months.

Beydemirli rejected the charge, called it fabricated and devoid of legal grounds. According to him, the real reason for his arrest was his support for protests of residents of Soyudliu village of Gedabey region against environmental pollution.

On 1 September Beydemirli was charged again under Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats, committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code.

According to the defence lawyer, this charge is based on the fact that Beydemirli allegedly extorted money from a certain person in 1996 in Lipetsk. The defence pointed out that the accusation was unfounded, both in substance and due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Note that human rights activists recognised Beydemirli as a political prisoner