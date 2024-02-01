    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(7 minutes ago)
Nazim Beydemirli's arrest extended for three months

Nazim Beydemirli's arrest extended for three months

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Nazim Beydemirli's arrest extended for two months

On 31 January, the term of arrest of former MP and businessman Nazim Beydemirli was extended for another two months. This was reported by his relatives.

The defence considers the court decision unreasonable and intends to appeal against it.

* N. Beydemirli was detained on 4 July by the Main Department for Combating Organised Crime of the Interior Ministry on charges under Article 182.2.4 (extortion by threats with the purpose of seizing property) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The next day, the court arrested him for four months.

Beydemirli rejected the charge, called it fabricated and devoid of legal grounds. According to him, the real reason for his arrest was his support for protests of residents of Soyudliu village of Gedabey region against environmental pollution.

On 1 September Beydemirli was charged again under Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats, committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code.

According to the defence lawyer, this charge is based on the fact that Beydemirli allegedly extorted money from a certain person in 1996 in Lipetsk. The defence pointed out that the accusation was unfounded, both in substance and due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Note that human rights activists recognised Beydemirli as a political prisoner

Leave a review

Politics

  • U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle Politics
    • 2 February 2024, 12:16

    U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle

    The United States on Thursday reacted to the recent reshuffle in the Georgian government.  "We’re obviously aware of the formation of a new government and the discussions coming up in parliament," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent.

    Read more
  • Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Politics
    • 2 February 2024, 12:15

    Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

    The State Department said on Thursday it's aware of the extension of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva's detention in Russia and remains 'deeply concerned' about this matter, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 2 February 2024, 11:56

    "Abzas Media" to be published by new team from abroad

    In connection with the arrest of the management and journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media", the media outlet's work will be continued by a new team of journalists from Europe. "Over the past three months, the management and the entire editorial staff of "Abzas Media" have been arrested on charges of 'smuggling'. Those who cooperated with us have been subjected to pressures, blocking of bank accounts and ban on leaving the country," reads a statement on "Abzas Media"s Facebook page.

    Read more
  • ‘Collective Effort’: U.S. 'Welcomes' EU’s €50 Billion Ukraine Package Politics
    • 2 February 2024, 11:21

    ‘Collective Effort’: U.S. 'Welcomes' EU’s €50 Billion Ukraine Package

    The United States on Thursday 'welcomed' the EU leaders' deal to provide $54 billion in aid to Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s aggression, the State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Millers told TURAN's Washington correspondent.

    Read more

Hakimiyyət mediasının “casus” axtarışı, gündəmdə olan hadisələr...- Akif Qurbanov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line