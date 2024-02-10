Azerbaijan and Switzerland hold inter-ministerial consultations

Baku hosted the next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Switzerland on 9 February.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Swiss delegation was headed by head of the Eurasian Department of the Foreign Ministry of Switzerland Muriel Peneveire.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reports that during the meeting the sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of relations between the two countries in political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of cooperation within international organisations.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the COP-29 conference to be held in Azerbaijan this year. It was stated that "this landmark event will open new opportunities for the development of co-operation."

"The meeting provided information on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, steps taken by Azerbaijan towards establishing the lasting peace in the region, resolving the mine problem in the territories liberated from occupation and carrying out the reconstruction works," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry further said in a press release.

During the political consultations, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.