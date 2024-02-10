UK shares OSCE-ODIHR conclusions on Presidential elections in Azerbaijan

The UK has taken note of the ODIHR's preliminary findings on the Presidential elections in Azerbaijan on 7 February. The UK was proud to contribute 10 short-term observers to the observation mission, a spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office said.

"We welcome the establishment of an expert group by Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission to examine election complaints, and that the elections were peaceful and included provisions to allow internally displaced people to vote in their historic constituencies. However, we share a number of concerns that the elections took place in a restrictive environment and in the absence of genuine political alternatives. Serious irregularities were observed, some of which violated the 1990 Copenhagen Document, which sets out a number of human rights and fundamental freedoms," he continued.

The OSCE's ODIHR has an important role to play in ensuring a fair assessment of the electoral process, and the UK urges Azerbaijan to work with the organisation to implement its final recommendations once they are published.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner of the UK and we stand ready to support its electoral reforms and improvements to the democratic process," the UK Foreign Office spokesman said.