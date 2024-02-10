UK shares OSCE-ODIHR conclusions on Presidential elections in Azerbaijan
UK shares OSCE-ODIHR conclusions on Presidential elections in Azerbaijan
The UK has taken note of the ODIHR's preliminary findings on the Presidential elections in Azerbaijan on 7 February. The UK was proud to contribute 10 short-term observers to the observation mission, a spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office said.
"We welcome the establishment of an expert group by Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission to examine election complaints, and that the elections were peaceful and included provisions to allow internally displaced people to vote in their historic constituencies. However, we share a number of concerns that the elections took place in a restrictive environment and in the absence of genuine political alternatives. Serious irregularities were observed, some of which violated the 1990 Copenhagen Document, which sets out a number of human rights and fundamental freedoms," he continued.
The OSCE's ODIHR has an important role to play in ensuring a fair assessment of the electoral process, and the UK urges Azerbaijan to work with the organisation to implement its final recommendations once they are published.
"Azerbaijan is an important partner of the UK and we stand ready to support its electoral reforms and improvements to the democratic process," the UK Foreign Office spokesman said.
Politics
-
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has disclosed a significant element of the peace treaty negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan, shedding light on a pivotal aspect that could redefine the bilateral relationship between the two nations. In a announcement to Armenian MPs, Pashinyan revealed an agreed article in the draft treaty that stipulates the supremacy of the treaty over national law, marking a departure from conventional legal frameworks.
-
- 11 February 2024, 14:08
Activist of the youth organization of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party (APWP) Eyub Chelebi was administratively arrested for 30 days.
-
- 10 February 2024, 13:33
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reacted to Baku's claims regarding the reservations adopted by the Supreme Council of his country in the addendum to the Almaty Declaration on the recognition of state administrative borders between the former Soviet Republics. According to these reservations, it turned out that by joining the Almaty Declaration, Armenia excludes the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) as part of Azerbaijan because, according to Armenians, "NK seceded from Azerbaijan before this country gained independence."
-
- 10 February 2024, 13:22
Russia is ready to facilitate the safe return of Karabakh Armenians to the region if they wish, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS.
Leave a review