They said: 'Their mission... it's making an elephant out of a fly'

The initial appraisal from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission (SMM) regarding Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election on February 7 has sparked divergent interpretations, reflecting the complexities of the electoral process.

According to the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, while the election preparations were efficiently managed, the electoral environment was marked by restrictions, suppression of critical voices, and a dearth of political alternatives. Notably, the voting day itself transpired in a largely calm and disciplined manner, with only 7.7% of polling stations receiving negative assessments from observers, albeit raising concerns about the transparency of vote counting in approximately half of the polling stations.

Responding to the Mission's assessment, Deputy Elman Nasirov from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party underscored the OSCE's extensive observation opportunities throughout the electoral process. In an interview with Turan, Nasirov acknowledged critical remarks from the OSCE, attributing them to the Mission's tendency to accentuate flaws. However, he highlighted positive remarks from the OSCE regarding voter turnout, suggesting an overall constructive engagement.

Contrary to Nasirov's perspective, Chairman of the Big Structure Party, Fazil Mustafa, In an interview with Turan, dismissed the OSCE's assessment as preconceived and detached from reality. Mustafa contested claims of the absence of political alternatives, citing his party's alternative program presented during the elections. He criticized the OSCE for purportedly overlooking alternative viewpoints and downplaying the significance of opposition platforms.

Arif Hajili, the head of the opposition Musavat Party, commenting on the situation for Radio Azadlig, lamented the lack of democratic conditions in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need for freedom of assembly, expression, and equal competition to ensure truly democratic elections. Hajili condemned the authorities' dismissal of objective assessments and called for adherence to constitutional and international norms.

In a similar vein, Azer Gasimli, head of the Institute of Political Management, decried the elections as undemocratic, opaque, and non-competitive, citing instances of fraud, ballot box tampering, and administrative resource utilization. Although Gasimli acknowledged to Radio Azadlig that the OSCE report reflected reality, he advocated a more rigorous approach in future assessments in order to hold the authorities accountable.

As discussions surrounding the OSCE's preliminary assessment unfold, it becomes apparent that differing interpretations reflect the broader political and geopolitical dynamics at play.