Azerbaijan and the United States expand partnership in the energy sector
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a number of meetings with senior U.S. representatives during his visit to Washington. According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, at a meeting with the Assistant to the President of the United States for Special Affairs Sarah Ladislow, issues of long-term cooperation in the implementation of energy projects of regional and international importance were discussed. At the same time, the role of the Southern Gas Corridor was noted.
According to Shahbazov, the rich potential of Azerbaijan's renewable energy is aimed at energy transition and diversification of Europe's energy supply. Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 also reflects its commitment to green energy, the climate agenda and decarbonization plans, he noted.
Shahbazov also held a meeting at the State Department with Deputy Special Representative of the US President for Climate Rick Duke and Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Jeffrey Pyatt.
At the meeting with Duke, issues of cooperation on the green energy corridor were discussed. During the conversation with Pyatt, the main topic was the development of infrastructure to diversify energy supply. Azerbaijan currently supplies gas to 8 countries, additional supplies of natural gas require an increase in the capacity of the existing infrastructure. An agreement has been reached on U.S. support for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.
There was also a meeting with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. The parties discussed cooperation within the framework of green energy corridors: "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" and "Central Asia–Azerbaijan–Europe".
