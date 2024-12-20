Azerbaijan-Armenia: Biden Admin Says Will Continue To Work For Peace 'Till Our Last Day On Office'

The Biden administration said Thursday it would continue its efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia despite the lack of final agreement so far.

"This continues to be an area of vital importance to this administration and to the Secretary [of State Antony Blinken], and we’ll continue to work at it till our last day in office," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

Asked whether the administration was frustrated by the fact that its efforts had not panned out, Patel said, "We try not to focus on frustrations and just continue to do the work. Secretary Blinken has long said, in a lot of areas, that it’s the so many days of just hard work until something comes to fruition"

Early this summer, Blinken told a Washington audience that his country had 'invested intensely' with its own diplomacy in trying to help bring Azerbaijan and Armenia to a peace agreement, which he'd described as "achievable."

"I think that [the peace agreement] that's something that really is within reach. I was speaking just about a week ago to President Aliyev on this. I think that's achievable," Blinken said on July 1. He has hosted the foreign ministers of both counties twice since then — in Washington, on the margins of the NATO summit, and in New York during UNGA meetings — none of which ended with agreement.