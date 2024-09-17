Azerbaijan-Armenia: Following Blinken's Calls, U.S. Says Committed To Supporting Peace Agreement 'In Any Way We Can'

The United States said on Tuesday it was committed to supporting Azerbaijan and Armenia 'in any way' it can, as the two are working to conclude a peace agreement, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We continue to support the efforts of both countries to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.

Miller was responding to TURAN's questions about Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent calls with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, and whether the U.S. was seeking to host another Azerbaijan-Armenia meeting in the margins of the forthcoming UN General Assembly, which will kick off next week in New York.

"I don’t have any announcements to make... Obviously we always look for opportunities to convene the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan," Miller said.

He went on to add that both countries "have made significant progress" towards finalizing a peace agreement. "And we’re committed to supporting them in any way that we can, including convening a meeting if that’s helpful," Miller concluded.