Azerbaijan-Armenia: Following Blinken's Calls, U.S. Says Committed To Supporting Peace Agreement 'In Any Way We Can'
The United States said on Tuesday it was committed to supporting Azerbaijan and Armenia 'in any way' it can, as the two are working to conclude a peace agreement, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We continue to support the efforts of both countries to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.
Miller was responding to TURAN's questions about Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent calls with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, and whether the U.S. was seeking to host another Azerbaijan-Armenia meeting in the margins of the forthcoming UN General Assembly, which will kick off next week in New York.
"I don’t have any announcements to make... Obviously we always look for opportunities to convene the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan," Miller said.
He went on to add that both countries "have made significant progress" towards finalizing a peace agreement. "And we’re committed to supporting them in any way that we can, including convening a meeting if that’s helpful," Miller concluded.
- 17 September 2024 10:06
On Septebmer 17-th the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is starting its quarterly meeting to examine how CoE member states, including Azerbaijan, implement judgments of the European Court. Among the cases that have been proposed for detailed examination are those concerning Azerbaijan.
- 17 September 2024, 17:01
A criminal case has been initiated against former officials of Azerbaijan’s Seaside Boulevard Department following an investigation by the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which uncovered significant illegal activities. The case, now under the control of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, involves allegations of large-scale embezzlement and abuse of power between 2021 and 2023.
- 17 September 2024, 16:49
Rostam Khalilov, the head of the Executive Authority of Gadzhikabul District, has been relieved of his position by a decree from Ilham Aliyev and appointed as the head of Salyan District.
- 17 September 2024, 16:40
The Azerbaijani citizens detained in Chechnya with the intention of sending them to fight in Ukraine are labor migrants, Tapdyg Rzayev, the father of Nihad Rzayev ( one of the detained) told Turan. According to him, in addition to his son, two close relatives—Vugar Maharramov and Elkhan Shirynov - were also detained. All three went to Chechnya in May this year and worked as plasterers on a construction site. A month ago, they were detained on the pretext of lacking registration. Maharramov and Shirynov were forced to sign contracts to be sent to fight in Ukraine. They are currently in the military unit “Northern Akhmat” in Grozny, where they are undergoing training. Rzayev’s son remains in a temporary detention center for migrants, where two other Azerbaijanis are also held.
