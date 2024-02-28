  • contact.az Contact
  Thursday, 29 February 2024
  • Azerbaijan-Armenia: U.S. 'Encourages' For Durable, Lasting Agreement, As Foreign Ministers Set To Meet
Alex Raufoglu
The United States on Tuesday reiterated its calls for 'durable and lasting' peace as Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers are poised to meet in Berlin for talks this week, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"... We continue to encourage both sides to try to reach a durable, lasting agreement," State Department's spokesperson told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN's correspondent about the minister's forthcoming meeting.

Washington has long been pushing for lasting peace amidst high-level talks in the Western capitals, and however it wasn't immediately clear whether the ministers' Berlin meeting would be seen as a part of the "Washington process" which was initiated by Secretary Antony Blinken last year. Miller offered no further comment on the matter.

