Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction were subjected to fire (updated)

On April 1, from 22:00 to 22:20, units of the Armenian armed forces fired intermittently from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlements of Hyderabad, Sadarak district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Bichenak, Shahbuz district. This is reported in the information of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In turn, the Armenian Defence Ministry denied Baku's claims about shelling of Azerbaijani positions late in the evening of 1 April.

At the same time, the Armenian side stated that at that time the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled Armenian positions in the direction of Kut village (border with Kelbajar) and on 2 April at 00:40 in the area of Tegh village (border with Lachin region).

Also, official Yerevan denied Baku's report about the concentration of Armenian troops and military equipment on the border with Azerbaijan. The video footage shows the construction of defence infrastructures in the rear, which is Armenia's sovereign right, the report says.