Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction were subjected to fire (updated)
On April 1, from 22:00 to 22:20, units of the Armenian armed forces fired intermittently from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlements of Hyderabad, Sadarak district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Bichenak, Shahbuz district. This is reported in the information of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
In turn, the Armenian Defence Ministry denied Baku's claims about shelling of Azerbaijani positions late in the evening of 1 April.
At the same time, the Armenian side stated that at that time the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled Armenian positions in the direction of Kut village (border with Kelbajar) and on 2 April at 00:40 in the area of Tegh village (border with Lachin region).
Also, official Yerevan denied Baku's report about the concentration of Armenian troops and military equipment on the border with Azerbaijan. The video footage shows the construction of defence infrastructures in the rear, which is Armenia's sovereign right, the report says.
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.
- 2 April 2024, 20:05
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.
- 2 April 2024, 18:24
On April 2, the trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court found him guilty under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs) and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.
On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.
