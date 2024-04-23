Azerbaijan can lay a gas pipeline through Armenia – I.Aliyev
The conclusion of peace with Armenia before the COP29 conference is possible if the basic principles of settlement are adopted. Both sides have to work hard for this, President Ilham Aliyev stated on Tuesday to the participants of the international forum on the topic:"COP29 and a Green Vision for Azerbaijan" in Baku.
"Armenia can become a member of the energy network in the region. Azerbaijan can lay a gas pipeline through Armenia to Nakhchivan, which receives gas from Turkiye today. It's inconvenient. But it requires that Armenia conclude a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. This is the first step that must be taken," Aliyev said.
He also touched upon the topic of the Zangezur corridor, the opening of which "does not imply a violation of Armenia's sovereignty." "The North-South transport corridor passes through the territory of Azerbaijan and it does not violate our sovereignty. Why are they so afraid of the international term "corridor" in Armenia," Aliyev said.
So far, Armenia is blocking this project, although the opening of the road under the control of Russian border guards is stipulated in the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.
