Azerbaijan Could Become a Clean Energy Exporter – U.S. Secretary of Energy

The United States has been working with Azerbaijan for a long time on energy issues and fossil fuel emissions, particularly focusing on technologies that reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and help transition to clean energy, the U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm stated at a press conference on November 15 during COP29 in Baku, in response to a question from Turan about how the U.S. can assist Azerbaijan in its transition to renewable and green energy.

"Earlier this week, your president announced six gigawatts of renewable energy, which is impressive. I think your current potential is around eight gigawatts. There is also the potential for solar energy. I believe that in the future, Azerbaijan will not only be a consumer but also an exporter of clean energy. You have enormous opportunities and potential," she said.