Azerbaijan Creates New Municipalities Through Mergers

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved the formation of new municipalities through the consolidation of existing ones, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency and local governance. The move, based on amendments to the law on "On the establishment of new municipalities through the unification of municipalities in the Republic of Azerbaijan," was sanctioned under Article 95 of the Constitution.

Under the new structure, municipalities in Baku, Ganja, and other regions will merge to form streamlined entities. For instance, Mərdəkan and Şağan municipalities in Baku's Khazar district will now constitute the Mərdəkan municipality. Similarly, multiple municipalities in Ganja, Naftalan, and Absheron regions have been reorganized to reduce fragmentation and strengthen governance.

The changes encompass both urban and rural areas, impacting municipalities in districts like Qaradağ, Pirallahı, Ağcabədi, and Ağdam, among others. In some regions, up to five municipalities have been merged into single entities to facilitate better resource allocation and service delivery.

The reorganization reflects Azerbaijan's broader strategy to optimize its administrative divisions in line with its development goals. The new framework is expected to improve public administration, enhance citizen engagement, and support economic planning at the municipal level.

The law's implementation is seen as a milestone in Azerbaijan's governance reforms, addressing long-standing inefficiencies in local administrations. It aligns with the country's efforts to foster socio-economic development across regions.