Azerbaijan Creates New Municipalities Through Mergers
Azerbaijan Creates New Municipalities Through Mergers
The Azerbaijani parliament has approved the formation of new municipalities through the consolidation of existing ones, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency and local governance. The move, based on amendments to the law on "On the establishment of new municipalities through the unification of municipalities in the Republic of Azerbaijan," was sanctioned under Article 95 of the Constitution.
Under the new structure, municipalities in Baku, Ganja, and other regions will merge to form streamlined entities. For instance, Mərdəkan and Şağan municipalities in Baku's Khazar district will now constitute the Mərdəkan municipality. Similarly, multiple municipalities in Ganja, Naftalan, and Absheron regions have been reorganized to reduce fragmentation and strengthen governance.
The changes encompass both urban and rural areas, impacting municipalities in districts like Qaradağ, Pirallahı, Ağcabədi, and Ağdam, among others. In some regions, up to five municipalities have been merged into single entities to facilitate better resource allocation and service delivery.
The reorganization reflects Azerbaijan's broader strategy to optimize its administrative divisions in line with its development goals. The new framework is expected to improve public administration, enhance citizen engagement, and support economic planning at the municipal level.
The law's implementation is seen as a milestone in Azerbaijan's governance reforms, addressing long-standing inefficiencies in local administrations. It aligns with the country's efforts to foster socio-economic development across regions.
-
-
- Economics
- 25 November 2024 15:25
Politics
-
- 25 November 2024, 23:34
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called President of the United States Donald Trump on 25 November.
-
- 25 November 2024, 19:51
Director of the Institute of Political Management, political scientist Azer Gasymly has been summoned to the Main Police Department of Baku at 16:00 today. He wrote about it in facebook.
-
- 25 November 2024, 18:20
Adalyat Verdiyev, the head of the civil defense staff at the public legal entity Center for Public Health and Reform under the Ministry of Health, and a military expert, has been arrested. On November 22, during a media tour to the liberated territories, Verdiyev filmed and published information and images on his social media accounts revealing Azerbaijani Armed Forces' combat positions in the heights, deployment sites, coordinates, and operational conditions of the border troops. This disclosure caused significant damage to the interests of state security and defense capability. This was stated in a report from the General Prosecutor’s Office.
-
- 25 November 2024, 17:55
On Monday, the Baku Appeals Court considered the appeal of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov against the extension of his detention for another four months. The defense argued that the decision to extend Abilov's detention was unjustified, lawyer Fariz Namazly told reporters.
Leave a review