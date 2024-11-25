Rainy weather is expected in the coming days
On Tuesday, rainy weather with thunderstorms and moderate northwest wind is expected in the Baku, according to meteorologists. The rainy weather will continue untill Wednesday evening. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +10°C, and during the day, +11 to +13°C. The humidity will be 80-90% at night and 70-80% during the day. Rain with thunderstorms will also affect other parts of the country. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. There will be fog in places, with westerly winds.
In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be +4 to +8°C, and during the day, +10 to +15°C. In the mountains, it will be as cold as -3°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +3 to +6°C.
Industry leaders from Google, Ambition Loop, and Azerbaijan Railways joined Azercell to explore corporate responsibility, innovative solutions, and collaborative approaches to advancing sustainability
The COP29 conference concluded in Baku, leaving behind a trail of controversy and criticism. Renowned historian Jamil Hasanli characterized the event as a vivid reflection of governance problems in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev. Hasanli, a staunch critic of the administration, described COP29 as an expensive spectacle that exposed systemic failures and intensified international scrutiny of Azerbaijan's political and economic structures.
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has invited Azerbaijani economist and political prisoner Professor Gubad Ibadoglu to Strasbourg to attend the 2024 Sakharov Prize award ceremony. The invitation, delivered by Member of the European Parliament Michael Bloss at the COP29 climate conference, comes as Ibadoglu remains under house arrest and prohibited from leaving Azerbaijan.
An operation at Istanbul Airport has revealed an incident that could strain diplomatic relations. Kahraman Shamil oglu Mammadov, alleged to be an Azerbaijani military attaché, was caught with 70 kilograms of gold. According to Turkish media, Despite Mammadov's claims that he is a diplomat, it is believed that the incident is related to gold smuggling.
