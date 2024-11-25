Rainy weather is expected in the coming days

On Tuesday, rainy weather with thunderstorms and moderate northwest wind is expected in the Baku, according to meteorologists. The rainy weather will continue untill Wednesday evening. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +10°C, and during the day, +11 to +13°C. The humidity will be 80-90% at night and 70-80% during the day. Rain with thunderstorms will also affect other parts of the country. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. There will be fog in places, with westerly winds.

In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be +4 to +8°C, and during the day, +10 to +15°C. In the mountains, it will be as cold as -3°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +3 to +6°C.