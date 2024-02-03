Azerbaijan Develops Map Detailing Armenia's Mining Industry Amid Environmental Concerns

Azerbaijan is in the process of developing a comprehensive map detailing Armenia's mining industry, with 40% of the work already completed, according to Mugabil Bayramov, Chairman of the Public Association of Cartographers of Azerbaijan. The map, set to be unveiled in four months, will cover the entirety of Armenia, offering insights not only into the geographical distribution of minerals but also environmental data, such as river pollution and their flow directions.

The map, compiled using Azerbaijani toponyms in Azerbaijani, English, and Armenian, aims to provide a holistic view of the mining landscape. Bayramov suggested the possibility of distributing the map to participants of the COP29 event.

This development coincided with a briefing by the Environmental Protection First Coalition, which shed light on the detrimental environmental impact of the Amuldag gold deposit in Armenia. Gamza Yusubova, Chairman of the Public Association for Environmental Education and Monitoring, raised concerns about the Amuldag deposit's operation, emphasizing the lack of adherence to environmental standards and the absence of environmental impact assessment documents.

Yusubova highlighted the discharge of waste from Amuldag into the Bargushad River, subsequently polluting the Araz River and causing extensive damage to the environment, biodiversity, and reservoirs. The Amuldag deposit's proximity to Istisu, a natural mineral water deposit, raised additional concerns about health implications for local communities. The environmental consequences extend beyond Armenia, impacting the Caspian littoral countries through rivers flowing into the Caspian Sea.

More than 100 civil society organizations and eco-activists in Armenia have voiced their support for the notion that Amuldag's exploitation poses a significant threat to biodiversity and water resources. Parvana Veliyeva, Chairman of the public association "Service for Health," pointed out the lack of transparency in operations at Amuldag and raised alarms about the use of cyanogenic technology in gold mining, a practice prohibited in many countries.

The Environmental Protection First Coalition called on companies operating in the area to cease activities at the Amuldag field or publicly disclose environmental impact assessment documents. Additionally, they demanded that foreign and Azerbaijani experts, along with representatives from non-governmental organizations, be granted access to monitor the field and conduct on-site assessments to ensure accountability and environmental responsibility.

As the Environmental Protection First Coalition calls for a halt to operations or transparent disclosure of environmental impact assessments, the ongoing environmental challenges underscore the complex interplay between economic activities, environmental sustainability, and regional cooperation. The development of the map by Azerbaijan further positions environmental concerns in a broader geopolitical context.