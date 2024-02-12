Azerbaijan disrupts the agreements reached and may attack its neighbours – Pashinyan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Roland Oliphant, a correspondent of the British newspaper "The Telegraph", that the peace agreement with Azerbaijan is delayed due to Baku's fault.
In particular, Baku refuses to recognise Armenia's territorial integrity, although at a meeting in Prague in October 2022 it reaffirmed the following principle: Armenia and Azerbaijan recognise each other's territorial integrity on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, i.e. the borders that existed at that time, Pashinyan said.
On 31 October, a Trilateral Statement was signed by the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, in which Armenia and Azerbaijan declared in writing that they recognise each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty and refrain from the use or threat of the use of force.
This agreement also formed the basis for the formation of the fundamental principle that the opening of communications, unblocking and opening of roads to each other will take place within the framework of respect for the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries, a principle that was recorded at trilateral meetings in Brussels on 14 May and 15 July.
"The architecture and principles of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been agreed and at the end of the last year it seemed that we were very close to finalising the text of the final treaty, but first Azerbaijan refused three times to participate in the negotiations in different formats, after which the Presidential elections were called in Azerbaijan."
"The Armenian government has the political will to go for peace in our region and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan on the basis of the above-mentioned agreements," Pashinyan said.
On 10 January, President Aliyev gave an interview where he rejected delimitation based on Soviet military maps and wants to use maps from an earlier period when Azerbaijan lost a lot of territory. How does Yerevan assess this statement? To this question, Pashinyan replied that "this is a blow to the peace process, because in the trilateral and quadrilateral format, the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan that the two countries recognize each other's territorial integrity on the basis of the Alma Ata Declaration was recorded in writing."
"If Azerbaijan does not fulfil its international obligations, it can attack any of its neighbouring countries," Pashinyan said.
On February 12, at 13:37, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces near the village of Nerkin-And in the Gafan region opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani border guards in the village of Kollugyshlag in the Zangilan region. As a result, a border guard, Private Khalilzadeh Parviz Agakishi oglu, was wounded the pro-government media of Azerbaijan reported in the evening on February 12. It is noteworthy that there is no such message on the website of the State Border Service of the country. The media that published this message refer to the State Civil Service.
-
- 12 February 2024, 16:37
The health of the chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, economist Gubad Ibadoglu, remains serious. His brother Ghalib Togrul said that in recent days, Gubad's health has deteriorated again. "After another examination, he was diagnosed with polyneuropathy and prescribed 10 days of intravenous transfusions, followed by a month of drug treatment. He lost a lot of weight in 7 months under arrest, stress and lack of clean air," said the brother of the oppositionist.
-
- 12 February 2024, 15:05
In a released report today, the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering body, MONEYVAL, urges Azerbaijani authorities to bolster efforts in combating money laundering (ML), the financing of terrorism (TF), and financing of proliferation, particularly focusing on preventive measures and supervision.
-
Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on 12 February. According to the Foreign Ministry, Mihalko was informed of Baku's "serious concern" over the activities of the EU Monitoring Activity to Armenia (EUMA), which "contradict the agreements reached".
2 comment
Patriot
2024-02-12
Кажется в Европе создали клуб "подош-сифетов", которым дозволено нести всякую ахинею в адрес Азербайджана, чтобы подготовить почву для новой агрессии армян против нашей страны
Ruslan
2024-02-12
Европа Запад перебарщивают в своих оценках искуственное нагнетания обстановки между Арменией и Азербайджаном к хорошему не приведет понятно что Западу не нравится власть которая сейчас у власти в Азербайджане но это не повод для нагнетания конфликта Запад должен дать понять Армении в чем она не права с молчания Запада в начале 90 тых Азербайджан потерял территории...И еще хотел сказать что нашим вооруженным силам не помешало бы приобрести специальные снегоуборочные машины типа комбайна для очистки от снега дорог в горах малого Кавказа и для передвижения снегоходы...