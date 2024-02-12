Constitutional Court to approve results of Presidential elections on February 13
Constitutional Court to approve results of Presidential elections on February 13
The plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan will consider the results of the early Presidential elections on February 13. The meeting is scheduled for 11.00 a.m.
The day before, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the protocol on the results of the elections and submitted the results to the Constitutional Court for verification and approval.
At the same time, the results of voting at 11 polling stations, where "violations were detected that prevent the determination of the will of voters," were annulled.
However, this did not affect the overall results, following which Ilham Aliyev won, gaining more than 92% of the votes.
The turnout in the early Presidential elections was 76.43%.
-
- Politics
- 12 February 2024 11:41
-
Politics
-
- 12 February 2024, 17:55
On February 12, at 13:37, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces near the village of Nerkin-And in the Gafan region opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani border guards in the village of Kollugyshlag in the Zangilan region. As a result, a border guard, Private Khalilzadeh Parviz Agakishi oglu, was wounded the pro-government media of Azerbaijan reported in the evening on February 12. It is noteworthy that there is no such message on the website of the State Border Service of the country. The media that published this message refer to the State Civil Service.
-
- 12 February 2024, 16:37
The health of the chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, economist Gubad Ibadoglu, remains serious. His brother Ghalib Togrul said that in recent days, Gubad's health has deteriorated again. "After another examination, he was diagnosed with polyneuropathy and prescribed 10 days of intravenous transfusions, followed by a month of drug treatment. He lost a lot of weight in 7 months under arrest, stress and lack of clean air," said the brother of the oppositionist.
-
- 12 February 2024, 15:05
In a released report today, the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering body, MONEYVAL, urges Azerbaijani authorities to bolster efforts in combating money laundering (ML), the financing of terrorism (TF), and financing of proliferation, particularly focusing on preventive measures and supervision.
-
Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on 12 February. According to the Foreign Ministry, Mihalko was informed of Baku's "serious concern" over the activities of the EU Monitoring Activity to Armenia (EUMA), which "contradict the agreements reached".
Leave a review