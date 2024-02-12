  • contact.az Contact
  Tuesday, 13 February 2024
Constitutional Court to approve results of Presidential elections on February 13

The news agency Turan
The plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan will consider the results of the early Presidential elections on February 13. The meeting is scheduled for 11.00 a.m.

The day before, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the protocol on the results of the elections and submitted the results to the Constitutional Court for verification and approval.

At the same time, the results of voting at 11 polling stations, where "violations were detected that prevent the determination of the will of voters," were annulled.

However, this did not affect the overall results, following which Ilham Aliyev won, gaining more than 92% of the votes.

The turnout in the early Presidential elections was 76.43%.

