Azerbaijan embassy attacker indicted in Tehran court

The accused and his lawyer attended the court session on Saturday, IRNA reported from the Judiciary.

Some embassy officials were also present at the hearing.

The defendant was arraigned with the presiding judge reading out the charges against him. The prosecutor's representative then read out the indictment.

Based on the indictment, the defendant was charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of an Azerbaijani national at the embassy.

The charges also include the unauthorized purchase and possession of firearms and ammunitions, including a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The defendant was charged with injuring three Azerbaijani nationals during the January 27, 2023 attack as well.

After the indictment was issued, the accused and his lawyer presented their defense statements.

In the end, the judge adjourned the session, saying the verdict will be issued within the legal timeframe.

On January 27, 2023, an armed attack was carried out on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. At the same time, one security officer was killed and two were injured.

One of the wounded managed to oust the attacker from the Embassy building. From outside the building, he continued to threaten the diplomatic mission for some time. All this happened with the absolute inaction of the Iranian security forces. The Iranian authorities tried to reduce the causes of the crime to "personal motives", and Azerbaijan regarded the attack as a terrorist act.

Due to the lack of safety in the lives of diplomats, other staff and their family members, Azerbaijan evacuated them, suspending the Embassy activities.