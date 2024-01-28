Blogger Arzu Sayadoglu arrested

Social activist and blogger Arzu Sayadoglu has been charged as a defendant in a criminal case. The Sabail District Court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of arrest.

Information about this is contained on the “Electronic Court” portal.

However, at the same time, it is not indicated what Sayadoglu is accused of and for how long he was arrested.

According to human rights activist Rufat Safarov, Sayadoglu was detained by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, on January 27, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the police were not involved in the detention of Sayadoglu.

The State Security Service could not be reached for comment.

On January 26, aactivists said that Sayadoglu had been out of contact after speaking on the air of the online edition of 'Azad Soz', in which he sharply criticised the Azerbaijani authorities and called on citizens to protest against the government. It was assumed that Sayadoglu had been detained by the police.