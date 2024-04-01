president.az
Azerbaijan enters Europe's energy market - Ilham Aliyev
Ilham Aliyev received Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Ioan Burduja, who arrived in Baku on 1 April to attend the 8th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.
According to the website of the head of state, Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan and Romania have strategic partnership relations and this cooperation is expanding in all directions.
Noting progress in the energy sector, Aliyev touched upon the export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Romania and green energy through the Black Sea.
It was noted that discussions on the supply of LNG, green energy and gas continue, and Azerbaijan is seeking to enter Romania's energy market.
The development of trade and economic ties was also noted during the meeting. Thus, last year the trade turnover between the countries rose by nearly 30%, reaching $670 million.
Note that the cooperation in the investment sector has also intensified. Very active activity of SOCAR in Romania and its "significant place" in the fuel market of this country were noted.
