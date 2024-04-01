On April 2, it will be +19 in the capital.
On April 2, it will be +19 in the capital.
Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on Tuesday. There is fog in places in the morning and evening. Wind is south-eastern, moderate. Air temperature at night is +6+11, during the day it will be +14+19 degrees.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country, except for a number of mountainous and foothill areas, where hail rains are expected. Wind is eastern. In the lowlands, it will be +7+12 at night, +20+25 during the day, +1+6 at night in the mountains, +10+15 during the day.
Social
-
- 2 April 2024, 10:38
As one of the systemic players in the digital ecosystem, “Azercell Telecom”, has maintained its status as the country's leading mobile operator in 2023. Currently, the company's geographic coverage extends to 94.50% of the country, while its population coverage stands at 98.35%.
-
- 2 April 2024, 10:07
CJSC "Resort" in the village of Buzovna, which is under the jurisdiction of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, has launched a project for laying a sewer pipeline, which originates from the main sewer pipeline next to the boarding school nom.13 and then it follows to the Khazar sanatorium and the Sheki recreation center, which are located next to the sanctuary and the Ali Ayagi Mosque (Ali's Foot).
-
- 1 April 2024, 18:15
Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs wishing to engage in taxi services in Azerbaijan must already act on the basis of the appropriate permits.
-
- 1 April 2024, 13:57
Municipal elections were held in Turkey on March 31. The election race was held in 81 cities, 973 districts and 390 towns. It was announced that the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), won 37.74 percent of the vote, and the ruling Justice and Development Party (NDP) - 35.49 percent. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also admitted that the party he leads did not get the desired result in the local government elections.
Leave a review