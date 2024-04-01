On April 2, it will be +19 in the capital.

Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on Tuesday. There is fog in places in the morning and evening. Wind is south-eastern, moderate. Air temperature at night is +6+11, during the day it will be +14+19 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country, except for a number of mountainous and foothill areas, where hail rains are expected. Wind is eastern. In the lowlands, it will be +7+12 at night, +20+25 during the day, +1+6 at night in the mountains, +10+15 during the day.