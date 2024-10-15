Azerbaijan has extradited individuals Azerbaijan has extradited individuals sought by Luxembourg and Romania.

  • contact.az Contact
  Wednesday, 16 October 2024
  Azerbaijan has extradited individuals sought by Luxembourg and Romania.
The news agency Turan
According to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, French citizen Cedric Michel, accused by Luxembourg authorities of economic crimes, and Turkish citizen Oguz Atalay, accused by Romanian authorities of forming an organized crime group and illegal migrant smuggling, were placed on international wanted lists and arrested in Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the European Convention on Extradition and its Additional Protocols, the individuals were handed over to the competent authorities of Romania and Luxembourg, accompanied by a special convoy from the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice.

Politics

