Azerbaijan has extradited individuals Azerbaijan has extradited individuals sought by Luxembourg and Romania.
Azerbaijan has extradited individuals Azerbaijan has extradited individuals sought by Luxembourg and Romania.
According to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, French citizen Cedric Michel, accused by Luxembourg authorities of economic crimes, and Turkish citizen Oguz Atalay, accused by Romanian authorities of forming an organized crime group and illegal migrant smuggling, were placed on international wanted lists and arrested in Azerbaijan.
In accordance with the European Convention on Extradition and its Additional Protocols, the individuals were handed over to the competent authorities of Romania and Luxembourg, accompanied by a special convoy from the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice.
-
- Economics
- 15 October 2024 14:25
-
Politics
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:53
The health of Anar Mammadli, director of the Center for Election Observation and Democracy Training (CEODT), who is currently in prison, is deteriorating day by day. This was reported by his lawyer Elchin Sadigov.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:36
Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (‘Işçi Masası’), who is serving a prison sentence, complained about the repeated denial of treatment at the Penitentiary Service Hospital. This is stated in a report by the 'Workers Platform' trade union.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:13
Internet freedom around the world has declined for the 14th consecutive year. Censorship and content manipulation have undermined the ability of voters to make informed decisions in elections around the world. This is stated in a report by the human rights organization 'Freedom House' for the period from June 2023 to May 2024.
-
- 16 October 2024, 11:15
The day before, on 15 October, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes held a session on the case of public activist Mohiaddin Orujev.
Leave a review