Azerbaijan has urged the Netherlands "not to create tension" in bilateral relations
Official Baku condemned two resolutions passed on October 10 by the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands regarding Azerbaijan, as well as the statement made by the Dutch Foreign Minister during the discussion of these documents. "It is unacceptable that the Dutch Foreign Minister, Kasper Velkamp, expressed support for these biased resolutions during his speech and called for the release of representatives of the former separatist regime and terrorists arrested by Azerbaijan, portraying them as 'prisoners of war,'" stated Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade.
He expressed regret that the mentioned documents and statements "completely ignore the facts of the military occupation of Azerbaijani territories, ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijani population, and the ongoing territorial claims of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan."
The military aggression was accompanied by the destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural and religious heritage and the illegal export of cultural values, which contradicts the 1954 Hague Convention. "The Netherlands, which has ignored these war crimes, now has no moral right to claim that Azerbaijan is allegedly targeting Armenian monuments, referring to false Armenian propaganda," Hajizade noted. He also pointed out the distortion by the Dutch Foreign Minister of the goals and objectives of the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in September of last year.
"We would like to remind once again that these measures were aimed at eliminating ongoing military threats against Azerbaijan and ending the existence of illegal military formations. The individuals referred to as 'prisoners of war' in the statements by the Dutch side are accused of separatism, deliberate murder, torture, terrorism, and other crimes against humanity on Azerbaijani territory," continued the Azerbaijani diplomat.
Azerbaijan has both the right and international obligation to hold these individuals accountable in accordance with international law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries, and local legislation.
"We urge the Dutch side to abandon its one-sided position, which contradicts peace in the region and creates tension in Azerbaijani-Dutch relations," emphasized A.Hajizade. It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's commentary did not mention the titles of the resolutions adopted by the Dutch parliament, and there are no reports on this issue on the website of the legislative body of that country.
- 12 October 2024, 20:05
A gas tanker exploded at a petrol station in the centre of Grozny on Saturday evening. According to preliminary data, four people were killed.
On 10 and 11 October, Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra attended the last ministerial meeting before COP29. With just a month to go until the COP29 in Baku, it was an important occasion to address topics like climate finance, international carbon markets and Article 6, adaptation, mitigation, transparent reporting and the follow-up of the COP28 commitment to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.
- 12 October 2024, 13:59
In a case that is disappointing but not surprising, the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for hosting the climate conference COP29, is replete with significant shortcomings and ambiguities on the protections for participants’ rights. Human Rights Watch has obtained a copy of this host country agreement, signed in August 2024, which has yet to be made public.
On October 12, a video conference meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense with the participation of military leadership, commanders of the branches of the armed forces, and leaders of major military units. Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, recalling statements by President Ilham Aliyev, emphasized that the main goal of the army is to enhance military power and combat capabilities, as well as to prepare professional personnel.
