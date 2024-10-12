"Military Commissioner" of Khojavend District Arrested

As part of a criminal investigation into violations of the law within the structures of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Conscription of Azerbaijan, the head of the Khojavend District branch, Major Sadig Aliyev, has been arrested. According to the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, there are reasonable suspicions that Aliyev committed acts as outlined in Article 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) and Article 311.3.3 (receiving a large bribe) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

By court decision, a preventive measure in the form of a four-month arrest has been imposed on him. In recent months, several current and former "military commissioners" and other officials from the state service for mobilization and conscription have also been arrested.