Rainy Weather Expected on Sunday

On Sunday, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with brief rain possible in some areas during the night and morning. A northeast wind will blow. Air temperatures will range from 15-19°C at night and 19-22°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated, with the possibility of hail, and snow is expected in high-altitude areas. Fog is expected at night and in the morning, with gusty western winds in some areas. Air temperatures will range from 12-17°C at night and 17-22°C during the day, while in the mountains, temperatures will be 3-8°C at night and 10-15°C during the day.