  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy17.30 C
  • Sunday, 13 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(10 hours ago)
Rainy Weather Expected on Sunday

Rainy Weather Expected on Sunday

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Rainy Weather Expected on Sunday

On Sunday, cloudy  weather  is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with brief rain possible in some areas during the night and morning. A northeast wind will blow. Air temperatures will range from 15-19°C at night and 19-22°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated, with the possibility of hail, and snow is expected in high-altitude areas. Fog is expected at night and in the morning, with gusty western winds in some areas. Air temperatures will range from 12-17°C at night and 17-22°C during the day, while in the mountains, temperatures will be 3-8°C at night and 10-15°C during the day.

Leave a review

Social

  • Social
    • 11 October 2024, 17:03

    Meteorologists Warn of Deteriorating Weather and Temperature Drop

    On Saturday, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in the Absheron region. In the country's regions, unstable weather will continue until October 15. During this time, downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and hail are expected  in most areas. Snow is anticipated in the highlands.

    Read more
  • It will be rainy on Saturday Social
    • 11 October 2024, 13:10

    It will be rainy on Saturday

    On October 12, the capital will face rains in some places, while precipitation will be intense in Apsheron, forecasters of the National Centre for Hydrometeorology report.

    Read more
  • 18 students were poisoned at the Gazakh branch of Baku State University Social
    • 11 October 2024, 11:01

    18 students were poisoned at the Gazakh branch of Baku State University

    It has been reported that 18 students were poisoned at the Gazakh branch of Baku State University TƏBİB (Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units) informed Turan that starting from 19:00 on October 10, a total of 18 individuals were admitted to the Gazakh District Central Hospital with suspected poisoning.

    Read more
  • Bakcell CEO speaks at INMerge Innovation Summit Social
    • 11 October 2024, 09:35

    Bakcell CEO speaks at INMerge Innovation Summit

    As a partner of Bakcell, innovation and speed leader, INMerge successfully continues the Innovation Summit. On the first day of the event, Bakcell CEO Klaus Müller took part in the panel discussion entitled “Successful Strategies of Leading Telecom Companies.”

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line