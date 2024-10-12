Zakir  Hasanov Calls on the Army to Be Prepared to Counter "Provocations by Revanchist Forces"

On October 12, a video conference meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense with the participation of military leadership, commanders of the branches of the armed forces, and leaders of major military units. Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, recalling statements by President Ilham Aliyev, emphasized that the main goal of the army is to enhance military power and combat capabilities, as well as to prepare professional personnel.

The meeting analyzed the operational situation along the conditional border and the daily activities of military units, with reports on the current situation being presented, according to the ministry's press service. The minister issued specific instructions on "maintaining the combat readiness of the troops at a high level, increasing vigilance, and being prepared to take preventive measures against all possible provocations by revanchist forces along the conditional border."