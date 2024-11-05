Azerbaijan Hosts COP29 Religious Leaders Summit on Climate Change
Azerbaijan is hosting the third Global Summit of Religious Leaders, “World Religions for a Green Planet,” as part of the COP29 climate conference under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev. Organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee on Religious Associations, the International Muslim Elders Council, the Caucasus Muslim Board, and the United Nations Environment Programme, the summit aims to unite spiritual perspectives in the fight against climate change.
The two-day event has attracted around 30 global religious leaders, including high-ranking figures from the Vatican and Al-Azhar, as well as representatives from 55 countries and 30 international organizations. Participants include scholars, religious leaders, and media representatives from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.
Azerbaijan, having previously hosted Global Summits of Religious Leaders, seeks to draw attention to the ethical and moral implications of climate change. President Aliyev’s declaration of 2024 as the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” was well-received, with religious leaders advocating for climate action within the COP29 framework.
President Aliyev addressed the summit, emphasizing the role of interfaith dialogue in tackling these issues highlighted by COP29, noting that influential religious voices can contribute to environmental protection for future generations.
Highlighting Azerbaijan’s investments in green energy and environmental policy, Aliyev affirmed the country’s commitment to sustainable development. He invited participants to visit Karabakh, a region undergoing ecological restoration after conflict, demonstrating Azerbaijan’s broader restoration efforts.
The summit serves as a platform for interfaith dialogue aligned with COP29’s goals. Praising the “Baku Process” for intercultural cooperation, Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s role as a host for global dialogue. “Religious leaders play a critical role in the fight for our planet’s future,” he concluded, urging summit participants in their pursuit of environmental solidarity.
Politics
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:17
Polad Aslanov, founder of the religious website xeberman.com, who went on hunger strike in the colony on 4 November, was forcibly transferred to the Penitentiary Service hospital in the evening of the same day. This was reported to Turan by his wife Gulmira Aslanov.
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:01
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the preopening of the Ukrainian Center in Baku, scheduled for 9 November 2024 at 12 pm. The Ukrainian Center, originally established to promote Ukrainian culture, language, heritage and education in Azerbaijan, has been renovated and expanded to better serve its mission.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:45
The health condition of activist Nijat Ibrahim has sharply worsened while he remains in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan news agency. According to her, Ibrahim called today to report severe back pain, and he can barely move. Recently, his blood pressure has also risen, and doctors have diagnosed him with hypertension.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:31
On Sunday, November 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Upon his arrival at Manas 2 International Airport in Bishkek, Aliyev was greeted with a ceremonial honor guard and welcomed by Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, Akylbek Japarov, along with other officials.
Leave a review