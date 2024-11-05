Azerbaijan Hosts COP29 Religious Leaders Summit on Climate Change

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Global Summit of Religious Leaders, “World Religions for a Green Planet,” as part of the COP29 climate conference under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev. Organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee on Religious Associations, the International Muslim Elders Council, the Caucasus Muslim Board, and the United Nations Environment Programme, the summit aims to unite spiritual perspectives in the fight against climate change.

The two-day event has attracted around 30 global religious leaders, including high-ranking figures from the Vatican and Al-Azhar, as well as representatives from 55 countries and 30 international organizations. Participants include scholars, religious leaders, and media representatives from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

Azerbaijan, having previously hosted Global Summits of Religious Leaders, seeks to draw attention to the ethical and moral implications of climate change. President Aliyev’s declaration of 2024 as the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” was well-received, with religious leaders advocating for climate action within the COP29 framework.

President Aliyev addressed the summit, emphasizing the role of interfaith dialogue in tackling these issues highlighted by COP29, noting that influential religious voices can contribute to environmental protection for future generations.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s investments in green energy and environmental policy, Aliyev affirmed the country’s commitment to sustainable development. He invited participants to visit Karabakh, a region undergoing ecological restoration after conflict, demonstrating Azerbaijan’s broader restoration efforts.

The summit serves as a platform for interfaith dialogue aligned with COP29’s goals. Praising the “Baku Process” for intercultural cooperation, Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s role as a host for global dialogue. “Religious leaders play a critical role in the fight for our planet’s future,” he concluded, urging summit participants in their pursuit of environmental solidarity.