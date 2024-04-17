Azerbaijan is doing everything to ensure that its voting rights in PACE are not returned - Frank Schwabe
Azerbaijan is doing everything to ensure that its voting rights in PACE are not returned - Frank Schwabe
The return of the voting rights of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE is possible if the requirements of the Council of Europe are met. However, Baku has not yet demonstrated such a desire. German MP Frank Schwabe, one of the initiators of the decision to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of its vote, stated in interview with Turan news agency.
“If you carefully read the report adopted at the January PACE session, we noted that the delegation was deprived of the right to vote for one year. We will be ready to consider another option, but only on the condition that Azerbaijan is ready to fully follow the rules of the Council of Europe. Unfortunately, so far we see the opposite. It is enough to mention the events of recent months - the arrests of Toplum TV journalists, the refusal to release the very sick Gubad Ibadoglu. These are all very clear signals that we have to take into account,” the deputy said.
Is it expected that a number of PACE member countries will raise the issue of returning the voting rights of the Azerbaijani delegation? To this question Schwabe said that he was aware of such diplomatic pressure.
“But PACE is not a place for trade, it is an organization where principles, rules and values apply. In recent months, we have again seen that Azerbaijan does not recognize or comply with these rules. On the contrary, we saw steps in the opposite direction, especially after January of this year,” emphasized Frank Schwabe.
Politics
-
- 17 April 2024, 19:55
On April 16, freelance journalist Mina Aliyarli was questioned as a witness at the Baku city police headquarters.
-
- 17 April 2024, 17:47
At today's meeting of the pardon commission under the President of Azerbaijan, over 100 appeals were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev announced. The Commission resumed its work in March. In total, 700 clemency petitions will be considered in the coming weeks, said another member of this structure, Rashad Majid. It is expected that the head of state will sign a pardon order by Independence Day on May 28.
-
In the afternoon, “Zvezda” TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published video cards of the gathering and departure of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh. The footage shows the departure of personnel on two dozen trucks from the peacekeeping base in Khojaly. The convoy is moving through the territory of Azerbaijan, and then the servicemen are loaded onto a railway train. It is not reported in which direction they are moving further.
-
- 17 April 2024, 17:12
The executive power of Baku refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces to hold a rally on April 21. The city administration considered it "inappropriate" to hold a rally due to the fact that in the places proposed by the opposition, the organization of a mass rally may violate the rights of citizens to freedom of movement, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) reported.
Leave a review