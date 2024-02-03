Azerbaijan is in the top ten countries in terms of the number of complaints to the ECHR

At the end of January, the President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) presented an annual report and statistics on the cases considered by this structure, the press service of the Council of Europe said. The total number of cases accepted by the ECHR was 34,600, while in 2022 it was 45,500. However, in relation to Azerbaijan, statistics on this indicator increased by 24 percent. Thus, 438 cases were accepted from Azerbaijan for production, while 389 cases were a year earlier.

Turkiye is the leader among the Council of Europe countries in terms of the number of cases accepted for production (8,341), followed by Romania (2,821) and Ukraine (2,531). In terms of the number of cases in communication, against the background of a general decrease in indicators for the countries of the Council of Europe, Azerbaijan has seen a significant increase compared to previous years.

In 2023, the ECHR communicated 613 cases in Azerbaijan, while in 2022 this figure was 237. In 2023, the ECHR ruled on 39,570 complaints. A year earlier, this figure was 38,260. In Azerbaijan, decisions were made on 77 complaints, while in 2022 the ECHR issued a verdict on 51 cases.

655 applications from Azerbaijan were declared inadmissible or excluded (due to the achievement of a settlement agreement between the Government and the applicants). In 2022, this figure was 269, and in 2021 - 298.

By the end of 2023, 1,877 applications from Azerbaijan were under consideration by the ECHR, while a year earlier there were 2,170, and 2021 - 2,092. Nevertheless, Azerbaijan is among the ten member states of the Council of Europe with the largest number of cases pending before the European Court of Justice.