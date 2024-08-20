Azerbaijan is shifting to BRICS

Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported.

BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.

Azerbaijan's interest in joining BRICS comes amid growing tensions with Western countries, which have criticized the human rights situation in the country and imposed sanctions. In contrast, Azerbaijan is strengthening its ties with Russia and seeks to enhance its position by aligning more closely with BRICS.

The BRICS group, which has recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, and the UAE as new members or invitees, focuses on creating a unified stance against Western economic and political dominance. The inclusion of new members has transformed the group into BRICS+, broadening its influence and strategic reach.

Analysts suggest that Azerbaijan's push for BRICS membership may be driven by a desire to balance Western criticism and sanctions while benefiting from BRICS' growing economic and political influence. Membership could offer Azerbaijan potential economic gains and support on the international stage.

As the global political landscape evolves, Azerbaijan's bid for BRICS membership reflects its strategic reorientation in the face of shifting alliances.