Congestion observed at Nakhchivan airport - AZAL
Currently, significant passenger congestion is being observed at Nakhchivan International Airport.
According to AZAL's press service, to resolve the current situation, AZAL will send additional planes to Nakhchivan, which will help speed up the process of transporting passengers to Baku.
It should be noted that, considering the high demand for this route today, the airline will operate 12 flights.
