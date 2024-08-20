BRICS
Azerbaijan Officially Applies for BRICS Membership
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
BRICS (an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia.
The organization was founded in June 2006 during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the finance ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, and China.
