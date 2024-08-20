  • contact.az Contact
Azerbaijan Officially Applies for BRICS Membership

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.

BRICS (an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

The organization was founded in June 2006 during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the finance ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

  • Azerbaijan is shifting to BRICS Politics
    • 20 August 2024, 18:19

    Azerbaijan is shifting to BRICS

    Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.

  • “Musavat” Party demands refutation from Qafqazinfo.az Politics
    • 20 August 2024, 17:44

    “Musavat” Party demands refutation from Qafqazinfo.az

    On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.

  • Politics
    • 20 August 2024, 16:13

    EFJ calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists in Azerbaidjan

    As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.

  • Putin refused to meet with Pavel Durov in Baku Politics
    • 20 August 2024, 15:17

    Putin refused to meet with Pavel Durov in Baku

    Russian President Vladimir Putin declined a proposal to meet with Telegram founder and Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, according to the Telegram-channel “Baza.” Both the Russian President and the owner of the social network Telegram were in Azerbaijan at the same time.

