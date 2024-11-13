Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Sign Strategic Green Energy Partnership Agreement
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Sign Strategic Green Energy Partnership Agreement
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a trilateral meeting on Wednesday, culminating in the signing of a landmark agreement on the strategic partnership for the development and transmission of green energy between their respective governments.
The three leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening ties in renewable energy, with President Aliyev hailing the agreement as a "historic event" in the relations among the three nations. "Today marks a significant moment in the history of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. This agreement will elevate our cooperation to a new level and unlock new opportunities for Central Asia and the Caucasus region," Aliyev stated during his speech.
Aliyev highlighted ongoing projects in renewable energy across the three countries, including plans for an underwater electric cable through the Caspian Sea, aimed at enhancing regional and international energy cooperation. He also underscored Azerbaijan's project to lay a cable from the Caspian to the Black Sea, connecting Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe into a unified energy corridor. The feasibility study for this project is nearing completion, Aliyev noted.
The Azerbaijani President praised Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for their strategic partnership and support, citing the reconstruction aid provided by both nations for the restoration of Karabakh. He mentioned notable projects like the Mirzo Ulugbek School in Fuzuli, funded by Uzbekistan, and the Kurmangazy Creative Center, supported by Kazakhstan, as symbols of the strong brotherly ties.
Following Aliyev’s remarks, Presidents Tokayev and Mirziyoyev delivered their own addresses, echoing the commitment to deepening cooperation in green energy.
The ceremony proceeded with the signing of the "Implementation Program on Cooperation in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy," involving the energy ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, joined the presidents for the signing, highlighting the involvement of Saudi companies like ACWA Power in renewable energy projects in both Azerbaijan and Central Asia.
The leaders concluded the meeting with a joint declaration expressing their shared vision for advancing sustainable energy projects and integrating the region's energy infrastructure.
This high-level engagement underscores the growing importance of green energy collaboration across the Caspian and Central Asian regions, aiming to position the countries as key players in the global transition to renewable energy.
