Weather on November 14
On Thursday, overcast weather is expected in the capital will be overcast, with light rain possible in the morning. There will be a moderate southeast wind. The temperature at night will be between +8 and +10°C, and during the day, it will range from +12 to +15°C. Humidity will be 65-75% both at night and during the day. Precipitation will occur in the eastern part of the country. There may be fog in some areas, with a moderate east wind.
In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be between +3 and +7°C, and during the day, it will range from +11 to +16°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -1 to -5°C at night, and rise to 0 to +5°C during the day.
- 14 November 2024, 01:21
The International Coalition for Democratic Renewal (ICDR) and Forum 2000 Foundation expressed grave concerns over the escalating repression of civil society in Azerbaijan, issuing a joint statement. The groups highlighted the government's intensified crackdown on lawyers, journalists, activists, and human rights defenders, painting a stark picture of a country where dissenting voices are systematically silenced.
- 13 November 2024, 23:45
The Times Higher Education (THE), a leading international organization with an audience of 60 million and ranked among the world's top 100 networks in the field of education and skills assessment, has published a comprehensive article titled “Calls for the Release of Azerbaijani Scholar as Climate Summit Begins.” THE, known for its annual ranking of world universities, notes that while a major fossil fuel producer hosts a gathering of global leaders, it is cracking down on dissenters. Human rights groups are urging the Azerbaijani government, which is hosting the COP29 climate conference, to release a scholar detained after criticizing fossil fuel policies.
- 12 November 2024, 16:52
On November 12, the summit of world leaders commenced at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku. According to "Euronews," citing sources from the UN, the event is attended by around 100 heads of state.
- 12 November 2024, 16:25
On Wednesday, rain is expected in the capital during the night and morning hours. The northeast wind will change to the southeast in the afternoon. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +9°C, and during the day, it will reach +10 to +12°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night, and 60-65% during the day.
