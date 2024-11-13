Weather on November 14

On Thursday, overcast weather is expected in the capital will be overcast, with light rain possible in the morning. There will be a moderate southeast wind. The temperature at night will be between +8 and +10°C, and during the day, it will range from +12 to +15°C. Humidity will be 65-75% both at night and during the day. Precipitation will occur in the eastern part of the country. There may be fog in some areas, with a moderate east wind.

In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be between +3 and +7°C, and during the day, it will range from +11 to +16°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -1 to -5°C at night, and rise to 0 to +5°C during the day.