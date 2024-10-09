Azerbaijan lacks independent judiciary - Michael Kozak

The OSCE conference on independent judiciary, democratic lawmaking and the right to the fair trial is being held in Warsaw these days.

U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Kozak delivered a comprehensive report on the situation with the rule of law in the former Soviet Republics and Eastern European countries.

In the section on Azerbaijan, he said: ‘Problems with the rule of law in Azerbaijan include the lack of an independent judiciary and the increased arrests since last autumn of journalists, members of the political opposition and activists for politically motivated reasons.

We call on the authorities to release all unjustly detained political prisoners, including Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, and to allow Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu to leave the country and be with his family’.