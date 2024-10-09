Azerbaijan lacks independent judiciary - Michael Kozak
Azerbaijan lacks independent judiciary - Michael Kozak
The OSCE conference on independent judiciary, democratic lawmaking and the right to the fair trial is being held in Warsaw these days.
U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Kozak delivered a comprehensive report on the situation with the rule of law in the former Soviet Republics and Eastern European countries.
In the section on Azerbaijan, he said: ‘Problems with the rule of law in Azerbaijan include the lack of an independent judiciary and the increased arrests since last autumn of journalists, members of the political opposition and activists for politically motivated reasons.
We call on the authorities to release all unjustly detained political prisoners, including Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, and to allow Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu to leave the country and be with his family’.
Politics
-
- 10 October 2024, 12:04
Azerbaijan is taking bold steps to overcome the challenges of climate change, President Ilham Aliyev said in his welcome message to participants of the two-day Pre-COP29 conference opening today in Baku.
-
- 9 October 2024, 17:49
On Wednesday, President Ilham Aliyev met with Kerry McCarthy, the UK Minister for International Energy and Climate. During the meeting, they discussed preparations for the upcoming climate conference COP29. According to the embassy's statement, the minister offered the UK's support for hosting COP29. The parties also discussed the importance of the transition to clean energy.
-
- 9 October 2024, 17:15
On October 9, President Ilham Aliyev met with Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, to discuss preparations for COP29. During the meeting, Mohammed stated that the main theme of the upcoming conference would be financial issues. She expressed hope that the international community would establish new financial goals. In turn, Aliyev highlighted the cooperation with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other organizations in the preparation process for the conference. He emphasized that Baku is making efforts to achieve consensus at COP29.
-
- 9 October 2024, 16:46
Despite his serious condition, Afghan Sadygov, the head of the “Azel TV” website arrested in Georgia, continues his hunger strike in the prison hospital and refuses medical assistance, his wife reported to Turan. According to her, Afghan called her on Wednesday from the medical center of the Georgian penitentiary service. "He is in serious condition, under medical supervision, but refuses all medical help. Afghan said he is only taking drinking water. He stated that he will continue to fight for his rights and freedom, even if he dies," his wife said.
Leave a review