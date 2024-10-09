Action in defense of Iqbal Abilov in Warsaw
Action in defense of Iqbal Abilov in Warsaw
On 9 October, a rally was held in Warsaw in defense of Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan.
The action took place in front of the Sofitel Victoria Hotel, where the OSCE conference ‘2024 Warsaw Human Dimension’ is being held from 1 to 10 October 2024.
Abilov's case will be discussed at the session today. The action was organised by Iqbal's friends and colleagues who continued to collect signatures under a petition calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to stop the persecution and release the young scientist.
This is the fourth action in Abilov's defense in European cities. Earlier, the actions were held in Vilnius, The Hague and Strasbourg.
*Iqbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He faces charges under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, committed on the instructions of foreign organisations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services.
Abilov denies the accusations and states that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activity. A large group of scientists from around the world have appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership to assist in Abilov's release.
Politics
-
- 10 October 2024, 12:04
Azerbaijan is taking bold steps to overcome the challenges of climate change, President Ilham Aliyev said in his welcome message to participants of the two-day Pre-COP29 conference opening today in Baku.
-
- 9 October 2024, 17:49
On Wednesday, President Ilham Aliyev met with Kerry McCarthy, the UK Minister for International Energy and Climate. During the meeting, they discussed preparations for the upcoming climate conference COP29. According to the embassy's statement, the minister offered the UK's support for hosting COP29. The parties also discussed the importance of the transition to clean energy.
-
- 9 October 2024, 17:15
On October 9, President Ilham Aliyev met with Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, to discuss preparations for COP29. During the meeting, Mohammed stated that the main theme of the upcoming conference would be financial issues. She expressed hope that the international community would establish new financial goals. In turn, Aliyev highlighted the cooperation with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other organizations in the preparation process for the conference. He emphasized that Baku is making efforts to achieve consensus at COP29.
-
- 9 October 2024, 16:46
Despite his serious condition, Afghan Sadygov, the head of the “Azel TV” website arrested in Georgia, continues his hunger strike in the prison hospital and refuses medical assistance, his wife reported to Turan. According to her, Afghan called her on Wednesday from the medical center of the Georgian penitentiary service. "He is in serious condition, under medical supervision, but refuses all medical help. Afghan said he is only taking drinking water. He stated that he will continue to fight for his rights and freedom, even if he dies," his wife said.
Leave a review