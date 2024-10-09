Action in defense of Iqbal Abilov in Warsaw

On 9 October, a rally was held in Warsaw in defense of Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan.

The action took place in front of the Sofitel Victoria Hotel, where the OSCE conference ‘2024 Warsaw Human Dimension’ is being held from 1 to 10 October 2024.

Abilov's case will be discussed at the session today. The action was organised by Iqbal's friends and colleagues who continued to collect signatures under a petition calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to stop the persecution and release the young scientist.

This is the fourth action in Abilov's defense in European cities. Earlier, the actions were held in Vilnius, The Hague and Strasbourg.

*Iqbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He faces charges under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, committed on the instructions of foreign organisations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services.

Abilov denies the accusations and states that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activity. A large group of scientists from around the world have appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership to assist in Abilov's release.